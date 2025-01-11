BJP Accuses Kejriwal as 'Kingpin' in Delhi Liquor Scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its offensive against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him as the mastermind behind a significant liquor scam in Delhi. BJP leader and former Union Minister, Anurag Thakur, during a press briefing, accused Kejriwal of causing a substantial loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the Delhi government, as highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Thakur criticized the AAP government for allegedly reneging on their promises and contributing to fiscal mismanagement. He brought to light discrepancies in policy objectives and procedures, pointing to the lack of transparency and the failure to adhere to licensing norms as illustrated in the detailed CAG findings.

Highlighting the political implications, Thakur questioned Kejriwal's silence on the issue and drew parallels to past corruption allegations Kejriwal had championed against previous governments. He further called for accountability and transparency from the AAP, amidst mounting pressure and public scrutiny over infrastructural and administrative failures in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)