Left Menu

BJP Accuses Kejriwal as 'Kingpin' in Delhi Liquor Scam

BJP escalates its attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of central involvement in a Rs 2,026 crore liquor scam in Delhi. Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur presented findings from the CAG report, criticizing Kejriwal for alleged corruption, lack of transparency in policies, and financial mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:06 IST
BJP Accuses Kejriwal as 'Kingpin' in Delhi Liquor Scam
BJP MP Anurag Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its offensive against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him as the mastermind behind a significant liquor scam in Delhi. BJP leader and former Union Minister, Anurag Thakur, during a press briefing, accused Kejriwal of causing a substantial loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the Delhi government, as highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Thakur criticized the AAP government for allegedly reneging on their promises and contributing to fiscal mismanagement. He brought to light discrepancies in policy objectives and procedures, pointing to the lack of transparency and the failure to adhere to licensing norms as illustrated in the detailed CAG findings.

Highlighting the political implications, Thakur questioned Kejriwal's silence on the issue and drew parallels to past corruption allegations Kejriwal had championed against previous governments. He further called for accountability and transparency from the AAP, amidst mounting pressure and public scrutiny over infrastructural and administrative failures in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025