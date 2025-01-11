BJP Accuses Kejriwal as 'Kingpin' in Delhi Liquor Scam
BJP escalates its attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of central involvement in a Rs 2,026 crore liquor scam in Delhi. Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur presented findings from the CAG report, criticizing Kejriwal for alleged corruption, lack of transparency in policies, and financial mismanagement.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified its offensive against Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, labeling him as the mastermind behind a significant liquor scam in Delhi. BJP leader and former Union Minister, Anurag Thakur, during a press briefing, accused Kejriwal of causing a substantial loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the Delhi government, as highlighted in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.
Thakur criticized the AAP government for allegedly reneging on their promises and contributing to fiscal mismanagement. He brought to light discrepancies in policy objectives and procedures, pointing to the lack of transparency and the failure to adhere to licensing norms as illustrated in the detailed CAG findings.
Highlighting the political implications, Thakur questioned Kejriwal's silence on the issue and drew parallels to past corruption allegations Kejriwal had championed against previous governments. He further called for accountability and transparency from the AAP, amidst mounting pressure and public scrutiny over infrastructural and administrative failures in Delhi.
