Japan Seeks Strong Ties with Trump Administration

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed his intention on Sunday to attend the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20. With the backing of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration, Japan is eager to cultivate a robust relationship with its key security ally, the United States.

Iwaya, speaking on NHK, highlighted plans to meet with Senator Marco Rubio, Trump's choice for secretary of state. This trip will mark Iwaya's first visit to the U.S. since assuming the role of foreign minister in October. Japan, previously maintaining amicable ties during Trump's first term, is determined to secure a favorable beginning in the incoming administration.

Prime Minister Ishiba is exploring an official visit to the United States potentially in early February, as reported by Yomiuri Shimbun. Ishiba's prior attempt for a meeting following Trump's electoral victory over Joe Biden was unsuccessful, insiders revealed to Reuters. Iwaya plans to engage with senior officials from the new administration to lay the groundwork for Ishiba's future visit.

