Croatia’s Presidential Showdown: Milanovic vs. Primorac

On Sunday, Croats headed to the polls to decide their next president in a closely watched run-off election. Current President Zoran Milanovic appears set to retain his position, leading in the polls against challenger Dragan Primorac from the ruling Croatia's Democratic Union.

Polling stations opened at dawn and are scheduled to close at 1800 GMT. Exit polls will shortly follow, with preliminary results anticipated around 1900 GMT. Official confirmation of the outcome will be released in the coming days.

Milanovic, who previously served as prime minister, has engaged in public verbal spats with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic over various policies. Despite the largely ceremonial role, the president retains some sway over foreign affairs, defense, and security.

