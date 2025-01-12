Left Menu

Croatia’s Presidential Showdown: Milanovic vs. Primorac

Croatia is holding a presidential run-off election with Zoran Milanovic leading against Dragan Primorac. Polls suggest Milanovic, of the Social Democratic Party, holds a significant lead. The position is mainly ceremonial, but the president influences foreign policy and defense. Results are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 12-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 12:19 IST
Croatia’s Presidential Showdown: Milanovic vs. Primorac
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Croatia

On Sunday, Croats headed to the polls to decide their next president in a closely watched run-off election. Current President Zoran Milanovic appears set to retain his position, leading in the polls against challenger Dragan Primorac from the ruling Croatia's Democratic Union.

Polling stations opened at dawn and are scheduled to close at 1800 GMT. Exit polls will shortly follow, with preliminary results anticipated around 1900 GMT. Official confirmation of the outcome will be released in the coming days.

Milanovic, who previously served as prime minister, has engaged in public verbal spats with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic over various policies. Despite the largely ceremonial role, the president retains some sway over foreign affairs, defense, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025