Tight Race: Luisa Gonzalez Leads in Ecuador's Presidential Run-off Polls

As the presidential run-off in Ecuador draws near, Luisa Gonzalez emerges as the frontrunner, narrowly leading incumbent President Daniel Noboa in recent polls. According to data released on Monday, April 13 marks the date when Ecuadorians will once again head to the polls to decide their next leader.

Gonzalez, a staunch ally of former President Rafael Correa, secured 51.4% of voter intention in a survey conducted by Negocios & Estrategias, involving about 3,000 participants with a margin of error of 1.8%. Meanwhile, surveys conducted by Pedro Cango show Gonzalez leading with 51.9% compared to Noboa's 48.1%.

President Noboa, who assumed office in November 2023 after Congress was dissolved by his predecessor, has a narrow gap to close after barely taking the upper hand over Gonzalez in the February first-round vote. As the run-off approaches, every vote counts, and both candidates are expected to intensify their efforts to win over the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)