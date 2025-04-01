Left Menu

Tight Race: Luisa Gonzalez Leads in Ecuador's Presidential Run-off Polls

Luisa Gonzalez is narrowly leading President Daniel Noboa in two Ecuadorian presidential run-off polls. Gonzalez, backed by ex-President Rafael Correa, holds a slim lead over Noboa, who barely won the first round. The race is expected to remain tight as election day approaches.

Tight Race: Luisa Gonzalez Leads in Ecuador's Presidential Run-off Polls
As the presidential run-off in Ecuador draws near, Luisa Gonzalez emerges as the frontrunner, narrowly leading incumbent President Daniel Noboa in recent polls. According to data released on Monday, April 13 marks the date when Ecuadorians will once again head to the polls to decide their next leader.

Gonzalez, a staunch ally of former President Rafael Correa, secured 51.4% of voter intention in a survey conducted by Negocios & Estrategias, involving about 3,000 participants with a margin of error of 1.8%. Meanwhile, surveys conducted by Pedro Cango show Gonzalez leading with 51.9% compared to Noboa's 48.1%.

President Noboa, who assumed office in November 2023 after Congress was dissolved by his predecessor, has a narrow gap to close after barely taking the upper hand over Gonzalez in the February first-round vote. As the run-off approaches, every vote counts, and both candidates are expected to intensify their efforts to win over the electorate.

