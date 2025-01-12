Scaling Diplomacy: Behind the G20 Consensus Success
Prime Minister Modi and Sherpa Amitabh Kant ensured a consensus at the G20 Summit, overcoming challenges like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kant's book 'How India Scaled Mt G20' offers behind-the-scenes insights into diplomatic negotiations, highlighting India's strategic role on the global stage and a historic diplomatic achievement.
An hour before the G20 Summit commenced on September 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed Sherpa Amitabh Kant for a quick consensus on the leaders' declaration. Despite significant disagreements, particularly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a final agreement was secured after intensive negotiations.
Kant's new book 'How India Scaled Mt G20: The Inside Story of the G20 Presidency' sheds light on the intricate diplomatic dance that played out. Modi's leadership and Kant's strategic tactics, including a critical compromise on Russia's demands, ensured the summit's success and avoided diplomatic isolation for key players.
The book reveals the hurdles India faced, including the US-China visa issue, and underscores the country's transformation from developing power to a key global influencer, offering solutions and crafting alliances that reflect diverse aspirations. This achievement marked a departure from the extended conflict of previous summits, solidifying India's legacy in global diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)