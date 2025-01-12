Left Menu

Scaling Diplomacy: Behind the G20 Consensus Success

Prime Minister Modi and Sherpa Amitabh Kant ensured a consensus at the G20 Summit, overcoming challenges like the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kant's book 'How India Scaled Mt G20' offers behind-the-scenes insights into diplomatic negotiations, highlighting India's strategic role on the global stage and a historic diplomatic achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:35 IST
Scaling Diplomacy: Behind the G20 Consensus Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An hour before the G20 Summit commenced on September 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed Sherpa Amitabh Kant for a quick consensus on the leaders' declaration. Despite significant disagreements, particularly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a final agreement was secured after intensive negotiations.

Kant's new book 'How India Scaled Mt G20: The Inside Story of the G20 Presidency' sheds light on the intricate diplomatic dance that played out. Modi's leadership and Kant's strategic tactics, including a critical compromise on Russia's demands, ensured the summit's success and avoided diplomatic isolation for key players.

The book reveals the hurdles India faced, including the US-China visa issue, and underscores the country's transformation from developing power to a key global influencer, offering solutions and crafting alliances that reflect diverse aspirations. This achievement marked a departure from the extended conflict of previous summits, solidifying India's legacy in global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025