Germany's Smart Sanctions: Relief Amidst Syrian Turmoil

Germany, through its Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, insists on maintaining sanctions against allies of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for their serious crimes. However, Baerbock suggests a 'smart approach' to sanctions for aiding the Syrian population while announcing an additional 50 million euros for relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 15:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced on Sunday the necessity of upholding sanctions against associates of the ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad due to their involvement in committing serious crimes during the country's civil war.

Speaking in Riyadh, Baerbock proposed a 'smart approach' to these sanctions, aiming to provide relief to the Syrian population while addressing foreign ministers from western and Arab nations, along with Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shibani.

She emphasized the urgent need for Syrians to benefit from the transition of power, pledging an additional 50 million euros for food, emergency shelters, and medical care to continue aid efforts throughout the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

