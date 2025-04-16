Left Menu

HCI 2025: Global Leaders Converge in Riyadh for Human Capability Development

The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) 2025 gathering concluded in Riyadh, gathering over 300 leaders from 40 countries to discuss human capability development. The event witnessed the announcement of significant agreements worth SAR8.5bn. Key discussions included AI skills development, future-ready skills, and fostering innovation across sectors.

  Saudi Arabia

The 2025 edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) concluded in Riyadh, welcoming more than 300 influential leaders, policymakers, and experts from 40 countries. This prestigious event, held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focused on human capability development, drawing 13,000 participants from around the globe.

Under the theme #BeyondReadiness, the conference announced over 100 new agreements across various sectors, amounting to investments of SAR8.5 billion (US$2.2 billion). Key agreements included the establishment of a London Business School office in Riyadh, highlighting the Kingdom's commitment to global collaboration and innovation.

Prominent figures from organizations such as the World Bank, ILO, and Microsoft engaged in discussions on AI skills, future-ready workforce development, and strategic collaborations. The conference also celebrated Saudi culture through music, crafts, and traditional coffee, showcasing the Kingdom's rich heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

