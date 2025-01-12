Gadchiroli's Transformation: From Naxalism Stronghold to Revenue Hub
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced significant progress in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, where 5,000 youths have left Naxalism for employment. He predicts Gadchiroli will soon be Maharashtra's top revenue-generating district. Gadkari emphasized the BJP's role in societal transformation and highlighted Maharashtra's contribution to India's automotive sector growth.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the positive changes in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, formerly a Naxalism stronghold, where a substantial number of youths have abandoned the outlawed movement in favor of employment opportunities. He projected that Gadchiroli will soon become Maharashtra's top revenue-generating district, speaking at a BJP state-level convention in Shirdi.
Gadkari urged BJP members to leverage their electoral success for social transformation and good governance. He pointed to the establishment of educational institutions and job creation in Gadchiroli as evidence of progress, transforming what was once a difficult region for even public representatives to visit.
Highlighting the broader mission of the BJP, Gadkari expressed the need for societal upliftment and warned against using divisive strategies for political gain. He noted Maharashtra's vital role in advancing India's automobile industry, aiming to make India the top global auto producer.
