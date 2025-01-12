Controversy Erupts Over BJP's Chief Ministerial Candidate Claims

Amidst the political fervor in Delhi, BJP's Kalkaji candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, has firmly denied claims made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal suggesting he is the party's chief ministerial candidate. Bidhuri labeled Kejriwal's statements as completely baseless.

At a recent press conference, Kejriwal cited 'reliable sources' claiming that the BJP would soon announce Bidhuri as their CM candidate, prompting a challenge to Bidhuri for a public debate.

With Delhi Assembly elections looming, Bidhuri, a veteran politician, accused AAP of orchestrating a misinformation campaign, while the political showdown intensifies as constituents gear up for the polls.

