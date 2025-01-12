Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BJP's Chief Ministerial Candidate Claims

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's Kalkaji candidate, dismissed claims made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal about being the party's chief ministerial face, calling them baseless. Kejriwal had suggested that BJP would choose Bidhuri as their CM candidate, sparking a debate amidst allegations of misinformation and upcoming Delhi polls.

Ramesh Bidhuri
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the political fervor in Delhi, BJP's Kalkaji candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, has firmly denied claims made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal suggesting he is the party's chief ministerial candidate. Bidhuri labeled Kejriwal's statements as completely baseless.

At a recent press conference, Kejriwal cited 'reliable sources' claiming that the BJP would soon announce Bidhuri as their CM candidate, prompting a challenge to Bidhuri for a public debate.

With Delhi Assembly elections looming, Bidhuri, a veteran politician, accused AAP of orchestrating a misinformation campaign, while the political showdown intensifies as constituents gear up for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

