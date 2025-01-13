Philippines, US, and Japan Vow to Strengthen Trilateral Relations
The Philippines, United States, and Japan have committed to enhancing their trilateral relations following a virtual meeting attended by leaders from the three countries. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed confidence in the continued collaboration to build on the progress made in their partnerships.
The Philippines, United States, and Japan have pledged to strengthen trilateral ties among the three nations, according to a statement from Manila.
The commitment followed a virtual meeting on Monday where Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. engaged with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
President Marcos expressed his confidence that the countries will maintain close cooperation to further enhance and deepen their partnerships.
