Left Menu

Philippines, US, and Japan Vow to Strengthen Trilateral Relations

The Philippines, United States, and Japan have committed to enhancing their trilateral relations following a virtual meeting attended by leaders from the three countries. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed confidence in the continued collaboration to build on the progress made in their partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 13-01-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 07:09 IST
Philippines, US, and Japan Vow to Strengthen Trilateral Relations
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines, United States, and Japan have pledged to strengthen trilateral ties among the three nations, according to a statement from Manila.

The commitment followed a virtual meeting on Monday where Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. engaged with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

President Marcos expressed his confidence that the countries will maintain close cooperation to further enhance and deepen their partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025