Left Menu

Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp

Abhishek Dutt, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, criticized AAP and BJP for neglecting Delhi's Rajiv Camp residents after demolitions. He accused AAP of lavish living amid poor sanitation while highlighting a need for transparency and accountability for government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:51 IST
Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
Congress leader Abhishek Dutt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress candidate Abhishek Dutt criticized both AAP and BJP, holding them responsible for the neglect faced by residents of Delhi's Rajiv Camp. Dutt claimed that over 10,000 homes were demolished, leaving residents without support despite appeals to both parties.

Dutt lauded the intervention of the Delhi High Court in granting protection to the affected residents, urging them to remain skeptical of what he referred to as 'fake promises' by the leaders. He further accused AAP of extravagance, highlighting their expensive lifestyle in sharp contrast to the poor sanitation conditions of the camp.

Calling for transparency, Dutt questioned the alleged paper-only achievements of the government, pointing to issues in slums and resettlement colonies regarding water, sewage, and waste management. He challenged AAP to present a report card and demanded details on the growth of hospitals in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025