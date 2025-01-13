Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp
Abhishek Dutt, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, criticized AAP and BJP for neglecting Delhi's Rajiv Camp residents after demolitions. He accused AAP of lavish living amid poor sanitation while highlighting a need for transparency and accountability for government actions.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Congress candidate Abhishek Dutt criticized both AAP and BJP, holding them responsible for the neglect faced by residents of Delhi's Rajiv Camp. Dutt claimed that over 10,000 homes were demolished, leaving residents without support despite appeals to both parties.
Dutt lauded the intervention of the Delhi High Court in granting protection to the affected residents, urging them to remain skeptical of what he referred to as 'fake promises' by the leaders. He further accused AAP of extravagance, highlighting their expensive lifestyle in sharp contrast to the poor sanitation conditions of the camp.
Calling for transparency, Dutt questioned the alleged paper-only achievements of the government, pointing to issues in slums and resettlement colonies regarding water, sewage, and waste management. He challenged AAP to present a report card and demanded details on the growth of hospitals in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter List Manipulation in Delhi Polls
BJP Questions Congress Leadership Amid Contractor's Tragic Death
Memorial Dispute: Congress vs. BJP Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Voter List
Tensions Escalate as Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Voter Manipulation in Delhi