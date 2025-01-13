Congress Slams AAP, BJP Over Neglect in Delhi's Rajiv Camp

On Monday, Congress candidate Abhishek Dutt criticized both AAP and BJP, holding them responsible for the neglect faced by residents of Delhi's Rajiv Camp. Dutt claimed that over 10,000 homes were demolished, leaving residents without support despite appeals to both parties.

Dutt lauded the intervention of the Delhi High Court in granting protection to the affected residents, urging them to remain skeptical of what he referred to as 'fake promises' by the leaders. He further accused AAP of extravagance, highlighting their expensive lifestyle in sharp contrast to the poor sanitation conditions of the camp.

Calling for transparency, Dutt questioned the alleged paper-only achievements of the government, pointing to issues in slums and resettlement colonies regarding water, sewage, and waste management. He challenged AAP to present a report card and demanded details on the growth of hospitals in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)