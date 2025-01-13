Cracks Emerge in INDIA Alliance Amidst Election Dynamics

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, addressing media speculation on internal discord within the INDIA alliance, stressed the importance of dialogue in fortifying the coalition's strength. Raut remarked, 'For the INDIA alliance to remain robust, discussions between partners are essential to address the current state of affairs.'

His comments followed statements from Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja, who acknowledged the divisions in the alliance post the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Raja noted that various parties within the bloc are contesting regional elections independently, raising questions about the alliance's unity.

Further complicating matters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP spokespersons have highlighted the alleged disintegration of the INDIA bloc. Shah pointed to instances like the Delhi assembly elections and Mumbai municipal polls as evidence of the alliance's fragmented state, while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the bloc for lacking a coherent mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)