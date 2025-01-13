Left Menu

Cracks Emerge in INDIA Alliance Amidst Election Dynamics

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut emphasizes the need for dialogue to strengthen the INDIA alliance, amid admissions of division post-Lok Sabha elections. With separate contestations in key regions and accusations of disintegration from BJP leaders, the alliance faces challenges of cohesion and mission clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 11:44 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, addressing media speculation on internal discord within the INDIA alliance, stressed the importance of dialogue in fortifying the coalition's strength. Raut remarked, 'For the INDIA alliance to remain robust, discussions between partners are essential to address the current state of affairs.'

His comments followed statements from Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja, who acknowledged the divisions in the alliance post the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Raja noted that various parties within the bloc are contesting regional elections independently, raising questions about the alliance's unity.

Further complicating matters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP spokespersons have highlighted the alleged disintegration of the INDIA bloc. Shah pointed to instances like the Delhi assembly elections and Mumbai municipal polls as evidence of the alliance's fragmented state, while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the bloc for lacking a coherent mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

