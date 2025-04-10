Fire Erupts in Shiv Sena MLA-owned Hotel

A fire erupted in a hotel situated on the old Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway on Thursday night, authorities disclosed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, said a police official.

The hotel, reportedly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal, experienced the blaze starting at 8:15 p.m. Firefighters managed to control the fire within an hour.

A police investigation is currently underway to identify the fire's origin, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)