Fire Erupts in Shiv Sena MLA-owned Hotel

A fire broke out in a hotel on the old Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway on Thursday night. The hotel is owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal. The blaze started at 8:15pm and was extinguished within an hour. A probe is underway to determine the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire erupted in a hotel situated on the old Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway on Thursday night, authorities disclosed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, said a police official.

The hotel, reportedly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal, experienced the blaze starting at 8:15 p.m. Firefighters managed to control the fire within an hour.

A police investigation is currently underway to identify the fire's origin, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

