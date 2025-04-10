Fire Erupts in Shiv Sena MLA-owned Hotel
A fire broke out in a hotel on the old Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway on Thursday night. The hotel is owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal. The blaze started at 8:15pm and was extinguished within an hour. A probe is underway to determine the fire's cause.
A fire erupted in a hotel situated on the old Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway on Thursday night, authorities disclosed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, said a police official.
The hotel, reportedly owned by Shiv Sena MLA Pradip Jaiswal, experienced the blaze starting at 8:15 p.m. Firefighters managed to control the fire within an hour.
A police investigation is currently underway to identify the fire's origin, the official confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
