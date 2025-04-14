Shiv Sena Rift: Khaire Blames Danve for Election Defeat
Chandrakant Khaire, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, blames fellow party member Ambadas Danve for his 2024 Lok Sabha defeat in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. He accused Danve of 'adjustments' and complained to Uddhav Thackeray. The internal conflict highlights rifts within the party, impacting its stronghold in Marathwada.
Chandrakant Khaire, a prominent figure within Shiv Sena (UBT), has directed his ire towards party colleague Ambadas Danve, holding him accountable for his Lok Sabha election loss in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) last year.
Khaire accused Danve of making 'adjustments' and has twice taken his grievances to Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, seeking action against Danve. Khaire, a seasoned politician from Marathwada, notes how Danve's alleged decisions impacted the party's performance.
This internal discord signifies deepening rifts within Shiv Sena (UBT), posing challenges for maintaining influence in areas like Marathwada, historically viewed as a party bastion.
