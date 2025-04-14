Shiv Sena Rift: Khaire Blames Danve for Election Defeat

Chandrakant Khaire, a prominent figure within Shiv Sena (UBT), has directed his ire towards party colleague Ambadas Danve, holding him accountable for his Lok Sabha election loss in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) last year.

Khaire accused Danve of making 'adjustments' and has twice taken his grievances to Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, seeking action against Danve. Khaire, a seasoned politician from Marathwada, notes how Danve's alleged decisions impacted the party's performance.

This internal discord signifies deepening rifts within Shiv Sena (UBT), posing challenges for maintaining influence in areas like Marathwada, historically viewed as a party bastion.

(With inputs from agencies.)