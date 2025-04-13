Left Menu

Unity in the Face of Threat: Shiv Sena's Strategic Appointment for BMC Polls

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), announced the appointment of Sudhir Salvi as party secretary in preparation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. Thackeray emphasized unity to counter threats to Marathi pride. Salvi, initially upset over MLA ticket denial, accepted the new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2025 22:41 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has appointed Sudhir Salvi as the party secretary. The decision comes amid talks of threats to Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Marathi pride, urging party leaders to unify.

Thackeray, addressing party workers from his residence, highlighted the need for cohesion within the party ranks to overcome perceived challenges. Salvi's new role is seen as pivotal, with a strong focus on the upcoming BMC elections.

Despite Salvi's initial disappointment at not being nominated for the 2024 state assembly elections, Thackeray assured him of significant responsibilities, emphasizing a broader role across the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

