Forging New Alliances: China and Grenada Strengthen Ties

China is set to enhance its cooperative partnership with Caribbean nations, focusing on economic and social development. During talks between President Xi Jinping and Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, both countries aim to strengthen ties and respect the one-China principle, amid regional diplomatic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:04 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

China is poised to deepen cooperative ties with Caribbean nations, President Xi Jinping announced during a meeting with Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in Beijing on Monday. The discussion emphasized China's commitment to aiding the economic and social development of the region.

President Xi praised the benefits of China-Grenada collaboration over the years, urging a renewed focus on long-term and high-level relations. Grenada's Prime Minister highlighted the significance of adhering to the one-China principle, emphasizing the need for respect towards China's sovereignty and integrity.

Mitchell, the first foreign leader Xi has met this year, began his week-long visit on Saturday. The meeting underscores the ongoing diplomatic tensions as China and Taiwan vie for influence in the Caribbean, where several nations still recognize Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

