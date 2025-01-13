Forging New Alliances: China and Grenada Strengthen Ties

China is poised to deepen cooperative ties with Caribbean nations, President Xi Jinping announced during a meeting with Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell in Beijing on Monday. The discussion emphasized China's commitment to aiding the economic and social development of the region.

President Xi praised the benefits of China-Grenada collaboration over the years, urging a renewed focus on long-term and high-level relations. Grenada's Prime Minister highlighted the significance of adhering to the one-China principle, emphasizing the need for respect towards China's sovereignty and integrity.

Mitchell, the first foreign leader Xi has met this year, began his week-long visit on Saturday. The meeting underscores the ongoing diplomatic tensions as China and Taiwan vie for influence in the Caribbean, where several nations still recognize Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)