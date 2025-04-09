Left Menu

Nalanda: The Global Beacon of Scholarship and Diplomacy

The book 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World' by diplomat Abhay K. explores the remarkable influence of the ancient Nalanda University, termed an 'institution without borders,' on global education and cultural diplomacy. It discusses Nalanda's history, its influential reach, and efforts for its revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nalanda University, often hailed as an 'institution without borders,' was a cultural and educational beacon attracting scholars worldwide. Author and diplomat Abhay K., in his new book, examines its rise, contributions, and lasting impact.

This monumental institution shaped knowledge globally for centuries, becoming synonymous with learning and cultural exchange. Abhay K. shared insights during a discussion at the India International Centre, emphasizing the need for further excavations at this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The book traces Nalanda's origins, its uninterrupted 800-year influence, its decline, and its symbolic rebirth, offering a comprehensive view and tribute to its legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

