Nalanda: The Global Beacon of Scholarship and Diplomacy
The book 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World' by diplomat Abhay K. explores the remarkable influence of the ancient Nalanda University, termed an 'institution without borders,' on global education and cultural diplomacy. It discusses Nalanda's history, its influential reach, and efforts for its revival.
Nalanda University, often hailed as an 'institution without borders,' was a cultural and educational beacon attracting scholars worldwide. Author and diplomat Abhay K., in his new book, examines its rise, contributions, and lasting impact.
This monumental institution shaped knowledge globally for centuries, becoming synonymous with learning and cultural exchange. Abhay K. shared insights during a discussion at the India International Centre, emphasizing the need for further excavations at this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The book traces Nalanda's origins, its uninterrupted 800-year influence, its decline, and its symbolic rebirth, offering a comprehensive view and tribute to its legacy.
