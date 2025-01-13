Kejriwal Leads AAP's Election Battlefront

In a bid to address pressing electoral concerns, a delegation of AAP leaders, spearheaded by national convener Arvind Kejriwal, is set to meet with Election Commission officials at 3 pm on Monday. The crux of the meeting is centered around the transfer of Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha’s vote from Greater Noida to Delhi, which Kejriwal terms urgent and crucial for Ojha’s candidacy.

During a press conference, Kejriwal explained the urgency, noting that Ojha's ability to file his nomination papers hinges on this transfer. Ojha had filed Form 8 for the transfer on January 7, the originally stated last day, but was reportedly impeded by an order from Delhi's chief electoral officer changing the deadline to January 6, a move Kejriwal claims violates the law and seems aimed at barring Ojha from the election.

Despite not having an official appointment, the AAP delegation plans to wait for a meeting with the chief election commissioner. The meeting will also tackle the issue of multiple voter registrations at the addresses of senior BJP leaders in the New Delhi constituency. The delegation includes notable AAP figures like Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, alongside MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

(With inputs from agencies.)