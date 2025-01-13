Left Menu

Kejriwal Leads AAP's Election Battlefront

AAP leaders, led by Arvind Kejriwal, will meet the Election Commission to discuss the urgent transfer of Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha’s vote from Greater Noida to Delhi, a step necessary for his nomination. The delegation will also address voter registration issues in the New Delhi constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:30 IST
Kejriwal Leads AAP's Election Battlefront
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address pressing electoral concerns, a delegation of AAP leaders, spearheaded by national convener Arvind Kejriwal, is set to meet with Election Commission officials at 3 pm on Monday. The crux of the meeting is centered around the transfer of Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha’s vote from Greater Noida to Delhi, which Kejriwal terms urgent and crucial for Ojha’s candidacy.

During a press conference, Kejriwal explained the urgency, noting that Ojha's ability to file his nomination papers hinges on this transfer. Ojha had filed Form 8 for the transfer on January 7, the originally stated last day, but was reportedly impeded by an order from Delhi's chief electoral officer changing the deadline to January 6, a move Kejriwal claims violates the law and seems aimed at barring Ojha from the election.

Despite not having an official appointment, the AAP delegation plans to wait for a meeting with the chief election commissioner. The meeting will also tackle the issue of multiple voter registrations at the addresses of senior BJP leaders in the New Delhi constituency. The delegation includes notable AAP figures like Delhi CM Atishi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, alongside MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025