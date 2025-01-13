Nahid Taghavi's Joyous Return: A Symbol of Human Rights Advocacy
Iranian-German activist Nahid Taghavi has returned to Germany after over four years in Iran's prison. Detained in 2020, she faced charges considered fabricated by Amnesty International. Her release coincides with calls for more releases in Iran, while Germany's relations with Iran remain tense.
Iranian-German human rights activist Nahid Taghavi has been released from an Iranian prison, returning home to Germany after more than four years of detention, Amnesty International confirmed on Monday.
Taghavi was arrested in Tehran in October 2020, accused of involvement in an unlawful group and spreading propaganda against the state, charges which Amnesty International described as fabricated. Her daughter, Mariam Claren, expressed profound relief and joy at her mother's return, but also lamented the painful years lost and the suffering her mother endured in Evin Prison, where she was reportedly tortured and placed in solitary confinement.
The release marks a significant moment in ongoing tensions between Germany and Iran over the treatment of dual citizens and human rights issues, a situation highlighted by Germany's recent recall of its ambassador following Iran's execution of another dual citizen.
