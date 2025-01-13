Delhi High Court Criticism and Polls: A Blow to AAP?

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, following the Delhi High Court's criticism over the delay in presenting certain CAG reports to the Assembly. According to Puri, this could result in electoral repercussions for the AAP in the upcoming Delhi polls.

The high court, hearing a petition by BJP MLAs, admonished the government's failure to quickly present the Comptroller and Auditor General's reports. The AAP government, it said, appeared to be dragging its feet, which cast doubts on its intentions.

Puri, reflecting on this, asserted that AAP's actions suggest an avoidance of transparency. He further noted that the high court has scheduled the next hearing for January 16, while Delhi voters are set to cast their ballots on February 5.

