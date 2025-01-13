Left Menu

Delhi High Court Criticism and Polls: A Blow to AAP?

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized the AAP for delaying the release of CAG reports to the Assembly, following Delhi High Court's comments. Puri suggested electoral setbacks for AAP could follow. The BJP sees the situation as an opportunity with the approaching Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:38 IST
Delhi High Court Criticism and Polls: A Blow to AAP?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, following the Delhi High Court's criticism over the delay in presenting certain CAG reports to the Assembly. According to Puri, this could result in electoral repercussions for the AAP in the upcoming Delhi polls.

The high court, hearing a petition by BJP MLAs, admonished the government's failure to quickly present the Comptroller and Auditor General's reports. The AAP government, it said, appeared to be dragging its feet, which cast doubts on its intentions.

Puri, reflecting on this, asserted that AAP's actions suggest an avoidance of transparency. He further noted that the high court has scheduled the next hearing for January 16, while Delhi voters are set to cast their ballots on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025