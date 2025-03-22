BJP's 'Sneh Milan' Celebrations to Strengthen Ties with Bihar Voters
BJP leaders, including Union ministers, are organizing nationwide celebrations to commemorate Bihar's formation day. These events aim to strengthen ties with Bihar's migrant population ahead of the assembly polls. The initiative, part of the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' program, emphasizes celebrating India's diverse culture and Bihar's heritage.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for an expansive series of celebrations that will span more than a week, aiming to commemorate Bihar's formation day on March 22. Union ministers and party leaders will participate in events at nearly 75 locations nationwide, highlighting communities with significant populations from Bihar.
This nationwide outreach to Bihar's migrant population comes at a strategic time, preceding the assembly polls in the state, as the BJP seeks to strengthen its political foothold among voters. The celebratory gatherings, termed as 'Sneh Milan', align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' initiative, which celebrates cultural diversity across India.
BJP leaders plan to emphasize Bihar's rich heritage and the government's developmental efforts, reinforcing cultural pride among Bihari communities. While sources confirm this aligns with the party's consistent agenda of recognizing various state cultures, they stress the influential role of Bihar's migrant population in shaping political opinions back home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
A contingent of Indian defence forces will participate in national day celebrations of Mauritius: MEA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Mauritius to attend national day celebrations of the island nation as chief guest: MEA.
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Holi and Ramzan Celebrations Amidst Communal Sensitivity
Holi Harmonization: Synchronizing Celebrations and Prayers
Pope Francis' Health Battle Amidst Holy Year Celebrations