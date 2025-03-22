BJP's 'Sneh Milan' Celebrations to Strengthen Ties with Bihar Voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for an expansive series of celebrations that will span more than a week, aiming to commemorate Bihar's formation day on March 22. Union ministers and party leaders will participate in events at nearly 75 locations nationwide, highlighting communities with significant populations from Bihar.

This nationwide outreach to Bihar's migrant population comes at a strategic time, preceding the assembly polls in the state, as the BJP seeks to strengthen its political foothold among voters. The celebratory gatherings, termed as 'Sneh Milan', align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' initiative, which celebrates cultural diversity across India.

BJP leaders plan to emphasize Bihar's rich heritage and the government's developmental efforts, reinforcing cultural pride among Bihari communities. While sources confirm this aligns with the party's consistent agenda of recognizing various state cultures, they stress the influential role of Bihar's migrant population in shaping political opinions back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)