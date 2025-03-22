BJP's Kesavan Accuses DMK of Playing Political Games over Delimitation Issue

Accusing the ruling DMK of employing a diversionary tactic, BJP leader CR Kesavan argued that the current focus on delimitation serves only to sidestep the party's alleged mismanagement and corruption in Tamil Nadu. Kesavan further criticized the Congress for contradictory stances, especially regarding Rahul Gandhi's campaign slogan supporting population-based rights.

Kesavan accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of engaging in 'opportunistic politics,' highlighting the contradiction between his slogan 'jitni abadi, utna haath' and the Congress's position on delimitation. He stated that the party's inconsistent stances were evident to the public and condemned the clear hypocrisy he observed.

In response, the DMK has convened a Joint Action Committee meeting, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging various political parties to unite against the delimitation process proposed by the BJP. Opposition leaders, including Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, are gathering to challenge what they term a 'blatant assault on federalism.'

(With inputs from agencies.)