Union Minister Rebukes Mark Zuckerberg Over COVID-19 Election Comments
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for claiming that the Indian government lost the 2024 election due to its COVID-19 handling. Vaishnaw countered by highlighting India's achievements during the pandemic and accused Zuckerberg of misinformation, stressing India's strong electoral mandate under PM Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has responded sharply to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments regarding India's 2024 election outcome. Zuckerberg alleged the Indian government lost the election due to its COVID-19 response.
Countering these claims, Vaishnaw emphasized India's significant pandemic achievements, including free vaccines and global aid, asserting Narendra Modi's decisive victory as a sign of public confidence.
Vaishnaw accused Zuckerberg of spreading misinformation, warning it could damage Meta's platforms' credibility. The minister highlighted India's robust electoral process and the renewed trust in Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Sanctions Highlight Foreign Interference in 2024 Election
Cabinet nod for one-time special package of up to Rs 3,850 crore for DAP fertiliser: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Trump is certified as the winner of the 2024 election without challenge, a stark contrast to the violence of 4 years ago, reports AP.
Trump's Peaceful Path to Victory: 2024 Election Certification Unfolds Smoothly
Literacy Spurs Rise in Female Voter Turnout: India's 2024 Election Surge