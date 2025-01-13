Left Menu

Union Minister Rebukes Mark Zuckerberg Over COVID-19 Election Comments

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for claiming that the Indian government lost the 2024 election due to its COVID-19 handling. Vaishnaw countered by highlighting India's achievements during the pandemic and accused Zuckerberg of misinformation, stressing India's strong electoral mandate under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:39 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has responded sharply to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments regarding India's 2024 election outcome. Zuckerberg alleged the Indian government lost the election due to its COVID-19 response.

Countering these claims, Vaishnaw emphasized India's significant pandemic achievements, including free vaccines and global aid, asserting Narendra Modi's decisive victory as a sign of public confidence.

Vaishnaw accused Zuckerberg of spreading misinformation, warning it could damage Meta's platforms' credibility. The minister highlighted India's robust electoral process and the renewed trust in Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

