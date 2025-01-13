Union Minister Rebukes Mark Zuckerberg Over COVID-19 Election Comments

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has responded sharply to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments regarding India's 2024 election outcome. Zuckerberg alleged the Indian government lost the election due to its COVID-19 response.

Countering these claims, Vaishnaw emphasized India's significant pandemic achievements, including free vaccines and global aid, asserting Narendra Modi's decisive victory as a sign of public confidence.

Vaishnaw accused Zuckerberg of spreading misinformation, warning it could damage Meta's platforms' credibility. The minister highlighted India's robust electoral process and the renewed trust in Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)