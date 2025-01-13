Rajasthan BJP Critiques Congress for Lagging Development
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore criticized Congress for missing development opportunities, including the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. He emphasized BJP's commitment to development and announced initiatives to expose Congress's actions through the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan'. Committees are set to spotlight these issues nationwide.
Madan Rathore, the BJP president in Rajasthan, criticized the Congress party on Monday for their lack of initiative on key development projects. He claimed that while the Congress had a chance to implement the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project and others, they failed to do so. In contrast, the current BJP government is launching new initiatives.
Rathore specifically condemned Congress for delaying projects like the Yamuna Water Agreement and the Refinery Project. He asserted that the BJP, upon coming to power, immediately prioritized these efforts, working diligently towards their execution, and ensuring that the actions of the previous government did not harm citizens.
He further stated that the BJP is currently organizing the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' to expose what they describe as disastrous actions by Congress leaders. Committees are being formed at multiple levels to bring these issues to light across the country, reinforcing their stance against Congress's governance strategies.
