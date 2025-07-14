Congress Leadership Strategizes on Jharkhand's Future

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi convened with party officials from Jharkhand to deliberate on the state's pressing concerns.

The Congress is part of the ruling coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The meeting, held at the AICC headquarters, also included AICC Secretary K C Venugopal and Jharkhand unit in-charge K Raju.

Leader K C Venugopal stated that discussions focused on strengthening the party's organizational presence in Jharkhand and addressing governance issues with a people-centric approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)