Left Menu

Congress Leadership Strategizes on Jharkhand's Future

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi met with party leaders from Jharkhand to discuss state issues. The meeting aimed at strengthening the party's organization and resolving governance challenges, emphasizing a people-oriented approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:09 IST
Congress Leadership Strategizes on Jharkhand's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi convened with party officials from Jharkhand to deliberate on the state's pressing concerns.

The Congress is part of the ruling coalition with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The meeting, held at the AICC headquarters, also included AICC Secretary K C Venugopal and Jharkhand unit in-charge K Raju.

Leader K C Venugopal stated that discussions focused on strengthening the party's organizational presence in Jharkhand and addressing governance issues with a people-centric approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025