Pakistan's Political Dialogue: A Step Toward Resolution

In a move aimed at reducing political tension, the government of Pakistan and the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have agreed to engage in a third round of discussions. The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to resolve conflicts that have engulfed the country since the contentious elections held on February 8 last year.

The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat released a statement confirming that Ayaz Sadiq, the NA Speaker, will oversee the session at the Parliament House this Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The discussions are crucial as the country navigates through tumultuous political waters.

Persistent demands from PTI include the release of political prisoners, notably of their leader Imran Khan, and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate violent incidents associated with PTI protests. With Speaker Sadiq mediating, the political landscape of Pakistan hopes for a resolution to these pressing issues.

