Leadership Shifts in Karnataka: Congress Holds Firm

Karnataka's Congress leadership, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has urged party legislators to refrain from public statements amid speculation about a leadership change. Following a confidential meeting, it was emphasized to respect high command decisions. The issue surfaces amidst reported power-sharing agreements between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to maintain party discipline, Karnataka's Congress leadership, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has instructed legislators to abstain from public comments amid swirling rumors of leadership changes.

The directive was issued during a Congress Legislature Party meeting, attended by senior figures including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, highlighting the significance of adhering to the party high command's decisions.

This development arises as speculation intensifies over a potential rearrangement within the state's leadership following reports of a rotational chief minister arrangement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

