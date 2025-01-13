Leadership Shifts in Karnataka: Congress Holds Firm

In a bid to maintain party discipline, Karnataka's Congress leadership, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has instructed legislators to abstain from public comments amid swirling rumors of leadership changes.

The directive was issued during a Congress Legislature Party meeting, attended by senior figures including Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, highlighting the significance of adhering to the party high command's decisions.

This development arises as speculation intensifies over a potential rearrangement within the state's leadership following reports of a rotational chief minister arrangement between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

