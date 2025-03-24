Controversy Erupts Over DK Shivakumar's Constitution Comments

Political tensions have flared in Karnataka following remarks by the state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar about changing the Constitution. The comments, deemed 'unfortunate' by BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa, prompted calls for Shivakumar to reconsider his words, highlighting the delicate nature of constitutional discussions in India's political landscape.

Yediyurappa emphasized that any respect for the Constitution and its architect, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, would preclude such statements. He pointed out past amendments, noting that reservation based on religion is not permissible, underscoring the controversy surrounding Shivakumar's comments, which has drawn significant backlash from BJP leaders.

Further escalating the situation, Bharatiya Janata Party accused Rahul Gandhi of being the mastermind behind Shivakumar's remarks. BJP's Kesavan criticized Congress for allegedly betraying the principles of Dr. Ambedkar and targeting SC/ST and OBC reservations, suggesting a shift towards communal vote bank politics. Amid the uproar, the Karnataka cabinet approved amendments to public procurement laws, offering minority reservations, adding another layer to this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)