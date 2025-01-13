Nawaf Salam: Lebanon's New Hope Amid Crisis
Lebanon has appointed Nawaf Salam, a prominent diplomat, as prime minister-designate after being supported by a majority of legislators, despite opposition from Hezbollah. His nomination, alongside the election of Gen. Joseph Aoun as president, is viewed positively, anticipating foreign investments to help the country's economic recovery.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Nawaf Salam, a renowned diplomat and jurist, has been appointed by Lebanon's president to head the country's new government after securing majority support from legislators on Monday. However, this decision has sparked dissatisfaction among the Hezbollah group and its allies.
Currently serving as the head of the International Court of Justice, Salam's nomination was proposed by Western-backed groups and independent members in the Lebanese parliament. His candidacy has also garnered support from Saudi Arabia and Western nations, despite Hezbollah's refusal to back any contender for the prime minister's position.
Salam's appointment is seen as a beacon of hope following the catastrophic 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. With a 60-day US-mediated truce in place, Lebanon anticipates a surge in foreign investments and loans, crucial for rebuilding the nation devastated by war and a prolonged economic meltdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spain Raises Debt Ceiling to Propel Economic Recovery
General Joseph Aoun: Lebanon's Military Leader Ascends to Presidency
Lebanon's Presidential Breakthrough: Joseph Aoun's Historic Election
Joseph Aoun's Presidential Elevation Marks New Era for Lebanon
Lebanon Elects Army Chief Joseph Aoun as New President Amidst Political Turmoil