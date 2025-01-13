Left Menu

Nawaf Salam: Lebanon's New Hope Amid Crisis

Lebanon has appointed Nawaf Salam, a prominent diplomat, as prime minister-designate after being supported by a majority of legislators, despite opposition from Hezbollah. His nomination, alongside the election of Gen. Joseph Aoun as president, is viewed positively, anticipating foreign investments to help the country's economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:14 IST
  • Lebanon

Nawaf Salam, a renowned diplomat and jurist, has been appointed by Lebanon's president to head the country's new government after securing majority support from legislators on Monday. However, this decision has sparked dissatisfaction among the Hezbollah group and its allies.

Currently serving as the head of the International Court of Justice, Salam's nomination was proposed by Western-backed groups and independent members in the Lebanese parliament. His candidacy has also garnered support from Saudi Arabia and Western nations, despite Hezbollah's refusal to back any contender for the prime minister's position.

Salam's appointment is seen as a beacon of hope following the catastrophic 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. With a 60-day US-mediated truce in place, Lebanon anticipates a surge in foreign investments and loans, crucial for rebuilding the nation devastated by war and a prolonged economic meltdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

