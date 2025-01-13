Nawaf Salam: Lebanon's New Hope Amid Crisis

Nawaf Salam, a renowned diplomat and jurist, has been appointed by Lebanon's president to head the country's new government after securing majority support from legislators on Monday. However, this decision has sparked dissatisfaction among the Hezbollah group and its allies.

Currently serving as the head of the International Court of Justice, Salam's nomination was proposed by Western-backed groups and independent members in the Lebanese parliament. His candidacy has also garnered support from Saudi Arabia and Western nations, despite Hezbollah's refusal to back any contender for the prime minister's position.

Salam's appointment is seen as a beacon of hope following the catastrophic 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. With a 60-day US-mediated truce in place, Lebanon anticipates a surge in foreign investments and loans, crucial for rebuilding the nation devastated by war and a prolonged economic meltdown.

