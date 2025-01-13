Electoral Clash: AAP vs. BJP Heats Up Ahead of Delhi Polls
The Election Commission of India has transferred AAP leader Awadh Ojha's vote from Greater Noida to Delhi, amid allegations of electoral misconduct by AAP against BJP and local authorities. AAP accuses BJP's candidate of bribing voters, while BJP claims AAP is defaming poll authorities due to fear of defeat.
The Election Commission of India has approved the transfer of AAP leader Awadh Ojha's name from Greater Noida's voter rolls to Delhi, as confirmed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. This move facilitates Ojha's nomination from the Patparganj seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
This development follows a meeting between Kejriwal-led AAP delegation and ECI officials. Kejriwal accused the Delhi chief electoral officer of unlawfully advancing the voter transfer deadline to disqualify Ojha. Furthermore, he alleged BJP's Parvesh Verma of bribing voters with incentives like cash and clothing.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed the allegations, accusing Kejriwal of spreading misinformation due to fear of certain defeat. Meanwhile, the DEO highlighted that all voter applications are rigorously scrutinized, and any electoral violations are promptly investigated by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
