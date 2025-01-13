Flags at Full Mast: The Controversy at Mar-a-Lago

In a turn of events at Mar-a-Lago, US flags that were supposed to honor former President Jimmy Carter by flying at half-staff are instead displayed at full height.

Although protocol dictates flags remain at half-staff through January, a large flag on Trump's estate was raised just days after Carter's burial in Georgia.

While Trump expressed annoyance over the timing, with his second inauguration approaching, he had previously offered praise for Carter following his passing at age 100.

(With inputs from agencies.)