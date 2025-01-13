Left Menu

Flags at Full Mast: The Controversy at Mar-a-Lago

US flags at Trump's Mar-a-Lago are flying at full height despite protocols for half-staff in mourning former President Jimmy Carter. Protocol mandates this honor through January's end. Trump's annoyance over the timing coincides with his second term inauguration plans, expressing mixed sentiments about Carter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a turn of events at Mar-a-Lago, US flags that were supposed to honor former President Jimmy Carter by flying at half-staff are instead displayed at full height.

Although protocol dictates flags remain at half-staff through January, a large flag on Trump's estate was raised just days after Carter's burial in Georgia.

While Trump expressed annoyance over the timing, with his second inauguration approaching, he had previously offered praise for Carter following his passing at age 100.

(With inputs from agencies.)

