Biden-Era CBP App Parole Cancellations Stir Controversy
Migrants allowed into the U.S. via the Biden-era CBP One app have been instructed to leave immediately. Over 900,000 entered under this scheme, but revocations are now underway to align with border security promises. The policy change impacts migrants mainly from Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.
- Country:
- United States
Migrants who entered the U.S. under a Biden-era policy utilizing the CBP One app have been ordered to leave the country immediately. This directive aligns with promises to enhance national security.
Since January 2023, more than 900,000 individuals were admitted through the app, which granted them a two-year stay under a parole authority. Now, notices demand voluntary departure.
Homeland Security describes this policy shift as fulfilling a commitment to secure borders. Criticism arises as this impacts migrants primarily from Central America. The app has been renamed CBP Home, marking a significant procedural and policy transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Habeas Corpus Lawsuit Challenges Detention of Venezuelans in El Salvador's Mega-Prison
Judge Rules on Controversial Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants
Venezuelan Migrants Win Legal Battle Against Trump's Deportation Efforts
Controversial Deportations: Venezuelan Migrants vs. Historic Precedents
Legal Battle Over Venezuelans' Detention in El Salvador: A Human Rights Debate