Left Menu

Biden-Era CBP App Parole Cancellations Stir Controversy

Migrants allowed into the U.S. via the Biden-era CBP One app have been instructed to leave immediately. Over 900,000 entered under this scheme, but revocations are now underway to align with border security promises. The policy change impacts migrants mainly from Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:10 IST
Biden-Era CBP App Parole Cancellations Stir Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Migrants who entered the U.S. under a Biden-era policy utilizing the CBP One app have been ordered to leave the country immediately. This directive aligns with promises to enhance national security.

Since January 2023, more than 900,000 individuals were admitted through the app, which granted them a two-year stay under a parole authority. Now, notices demand voluntary departure.

Homeland Security describes this policy shift as fulfilling a commitment to secure borders. Criticism arises as this impacts migrants primarily from Central America. The app has been renamed CBP Home, marking a significant procedural and policy transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025