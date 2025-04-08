Biden-Era CBP App Parole Cancellations Stir Controversy

Migrants who entered the U.S. under a Biden-era policy utilizing the CBP One app have been ordered to leave the country immediately. This directive aligns with promises to enhance national security.

Since January 2023, more than 900,000 individuals were admitted through the app, which granted them a two-year stay under a parole authority. Now, notices demand voluntary departure.

Homeland Security describes this policy shift as fulfilling a commitment to secure borders. Criticism arises as this impacts migrants primarily from Central America. The app has been renamed CBP Home, marking a significant procedural and policy transformation.

