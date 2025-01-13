Judicial Gate Opens: Justice Department to Release Jack Smith's Report

In a significant decision, a federal judge allowed the Justice Department to release sections of the report by former Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the 2020 election subversion by President-elect Donald Trump.

Although U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has notably halted the complete release, she scheduled an emergency friday hearing to consider further access to Congress.

The Justice Department, previously prevented from prosecuting Trump during his presidency, now largely remains in a legal deadlock as both cases are dropped following judicial blockades.

