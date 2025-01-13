Judicial Gate Opens: Justice Department to Release Jack Smith's Report
A federal judge ruled for the U.S. Justice Department to publish parts of former Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on Donald Trump's alleged 2020 election subversion. However, the judge blocked Congress from accessing the report's section on Trump's classified documents, while scheduling an urgent hearing for further discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:48 IST
In a significant decision, a federal judge allowed the Justice Department to release sections of the report by former Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the 2020 election subversion by President-elect Donald Trump.
Although U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has notably halted the complete release, she scheduled an emergency friday hearing to consider further access to Congress.
The Justice Department, previously prevented from prosecuting Trump during his presidency, now largely remains in a legal deadlock as both cases are dropped following judicial blockades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Overturns Biden's LGBTQ+ Protections Under Title IX
Federal Judge Overturns Biden's Transgender Rule in Landmark Decision
Justice Department says it will release special counsel's findings on Trump's Jan 6 probe but withhold rest of report, reports AP.
Justice Department Holds Back on Releasing Special Counsel's Report
Justice Department Battles for Release of Special Counsel Report