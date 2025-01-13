Left Menu

Judicial Gate Opens: Justice Department to Release Jack Smith's Report

A federal judge ruled for the U.S. Justice Department to publish parts of former Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on Donald Trump's alleged 2020 election subversion. However, the judge blocked Congress from accessing the report's section on Trump's classified documents, while scheduling an urgent hearing for further discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:48 IST
Judicial Gate Opens: Justice Department to Release Jack Smith's Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant decision, a federal judge allowed the Justice Department to release sections of the report by former Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the 2020 election subversion by President-elect Donald Trump.

Although U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has notably halted the complete release, she scheduled an emergency friday hearing to consider further access to Congress.

The Justice Department, previously prevented from prosecuting Trump during his presidency, now largely remains in a legal deadlock as both cases are dropped following judicial blockades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025