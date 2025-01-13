Karnataka Congress Gears Up for Major Rally and Leadership Strategy

Amidst swirling speculations of a leadership shake-up within the Karnataka Congress, a crucial meeting unfolded on Monday under the stewardship of state in-charge and party MP Randeep Singh Surjewala. The session saw the participation of key figures, including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President DK Shivakumar, alongside senior ministers such as HK Patil and Priyank Kharge, among others.

Addressing the media before the meeting commenced, Surjewala outlined the primary agenda items, centering on the forthcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan' rally slated for January 21 in Belgaum. He also revealed plans to establish 100 'Gandhi Bharat' offices across Karnataka, with the foundation stones expected to be laid by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge next February.

Surjewala emphasized the significance of creating a cohesive party structure, with 74 locations already finalized for the new offices. The meeting also touched upon the Congress's organizational focus for the year, including the formation of committees from the panchayat to the mandal level. While discussing the 'one person, one post' policy, Surjewala acknowledged potential relaxations, noting it applies in 90% of cases, despite some flexibility in certain scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)