North Korea's Missile Launch Stirring International Tensions

North Korea has successfully launched an unidentified missile from its east coast, as confirmed by South Korea's military officials on Tuesday.

This missile test marks the second in recent weeks, following North Korea's alleged launch of a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, which had been its first test since early November.

The timing of the launch aligns with the upcoming transition in the U.S. presidency, marking the return of President-elect Donald Trump, known for his historic summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term.

(With inputs from agencies.)