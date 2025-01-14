Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Anniversary Amplifies Criticism of PM Modi's Inaction in Manipur

On the anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a strong critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the Manipur crisis. In a social media post, Ramesh noted the government's persistent neglect of the troubled state, emphasizing Modi's global travels without addressing local issues.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, initiated by the Indian National Congress from Manipur, traversed 6,600 kilometers through 15 states, highlighting political discontentment. Ramesh pointedly remarked on Modi's continuous refusal to engage with Manipur's political leaders, including members of his party.

Ramesh further underscored the persistent turmoil since May 2023, as violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities rages on. Recently, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi acknowledged ongoing violence while noting efforts by security forces to restore peace through border surveillance and infrastructure enhancements.

