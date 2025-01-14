Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Strategic Tour to Boost Investments

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is slated to embark on a diplomatic tour starting with an inaugural event in New Delhi for the Congress party's new headquarters on January 15. The new office, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will open with notable figures like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in attendance.

Post the inauguration, Reddy plans to hold talks with several union ministers on January 16. His itinerary also includes an international engagement, kicking off with a visit to Singapore where he aims to engage with various firms over potential investments, spanning January 16 to 19. Discussions will also cover the proposed Skill University.

The tour will culminate with Reddy's participation in the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, from January 20 to 22, where he will be joined by cabinet member D Sridhar Babu. The agenda is centered around securing investments and fortifying Telangana's economic landscape.

