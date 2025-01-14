Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Strategic Tour to Boost Investments

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit New Delhi for the Congress party headquarters' inauguration, meet union ministers, and embark on a tour to Singapore and Davos. His goal is to attract investments to Telangana and discuss collaborations for the proposed Skill University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:28 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Strategic Tour to Boost Investments
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is slated to embark on a diplomatic tour starting with an inaugural event in New Delhi for the Congress party's new headquarters on January 15. The new office, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will open with notable figures like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in attendance.

Post the inauguration, Reddy plans to hold talks with several union ministers on January 16. His itinerary also includes an international engagement, kicking off with a visit to Singapore where he aims to engage with various firms over potential investments, spanning January 16 to 19. Discussions will also cover the proposed Skill University.

The tour will culminate with Reddy's participation in the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, from January 20 to 22, where he will be joined by cabinet member D Sridhar Babu. The agenda is centered around securing investments and fortifying Telangana's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025