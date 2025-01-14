AAP Criticizes BJP's Silence on CM Candidate

AAP MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the BJP Tuesday, criticizing the party for failing to announce a chief ministerial candidate for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He suggested this indicated internal discord within the BJP ranks.

Targeting BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Singh alleged that Bidhuri was under pressure to publicly deny rumors about being considered for the top candidacy. "Despite Arvind Kejriwal's open challenge for a debate with Bidhuri, we found out his name was being considered as BJP's CM face. The internal strife escalated as soon as this news emerged," Singh stated at a press briefing.

Singh reiterated AAP's position, affirming that while Kejriwal remains their undisputed CM candidate supported by his vision for Delhi, the BJP remains divided and noncommittal on the matter. The BJP leaders have previously stated their strategy of collective leadership, but the absence of a prominent face remains a point of concern as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)