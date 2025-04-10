Shadab Khan Denies Favoritism Allegations Amid Cricket Selection Controversy

Shadab Khan, a seasoned player in Pakistan's cricket scene, has expressed frustration over ongoing accusations of favoritism tied to his father-in-law, Saqlain Mushtaq. Mushtaq, a notable figure in Pakistan's cricket infrastructure, allegedly wields influence in favoring Shadab's selection, critics claim.

Mushtaq's role as a mentor, head coach, and an influential presence at the National Cricket Academy has raised eyebrows. Shadab, married to Mushtaq's daughter, rejoined Pakistan's T20 squad for the New Zealand tour after an absence post the last ICC T20 World Cup, sparking further speculation.

Addressing the media, Shadab dismissed allegations as unfounded, highlighting his seven-year career and performances since his debut. He credits Saqlain's expertise in enhancing his bowling, denying any preferential treatment.

