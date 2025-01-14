Honoring Maratha Valor: CM Fadnavis Pledges to Enhance Panipat Memorial

On Maratha Shaurya Divas, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honored the Marathas who perished in the historic Battle of Panipat. Emphasizing the need to improve the Kala Amb memorial in Panipat, a significant location of the battle between the Marathas and Afghans, Fadnavis promised government support for renovations.

Despite the heavy casualties suffered, Fadnavis highlighted the Marathas' resilience, leading to the establishment of a 'saffron' kingdom ten years later. He credited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with founding Hindavi Swarajya, asserting that their bravery deterred further invasions on Indian soil.

Fadnavis urged unity beyond caste distinctions, underscoring Shivaji's legacy of inspiring collective strength in Maharashtra. He praised the Panipat trust for its role in commemorating Maratha heroism, noting their efforts in maintaining historical programs that saluted the Marathas' sacrifices.

