The Return of Trump's Washington Power Hub: A New Era for Political Networking
The Trump International Hotel in Washington, once a hotspot for Trump's allies, could regain its status after Trump might reacquire it. Despite ownership changes, there's speculation that Republicans could frequent it. Changes in the city's dining scene may also influence where political networking happens.
The Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington has long been a hub for the former president's allies, offering a venue for political networking during his first term. The hotel, located in the historic Old Post Office Building, served as a center for strategy meetings and social gatherings within Trump's circle.
In 2022, the Trump Organization sold the hotel lease for $375 million, leading to questions about where Republicans might congregate next. Recent news suggests the Trump family might reclaim control of the property, currently operated as a Waldorf Astoria, which would unite Trump with this familiar locale once more.
Noted for hosting MAGA events and frequented by Trump's supporters, its potential re-ownership raises expectations. Yet, its main restaurant, helmed by Trump critic José Andrés, adds complexity. Meanwhile, other restaurants and private clubs in Washington could become new sites of Trump-aligned social activity.
