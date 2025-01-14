The Return of Trump's Washington Power Hub: A New Era for Political Networking

The Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington has long been a hub for the former president's allies, offering a venue for political networking during his first term. The hotel, located in the historic Old Post Office Building, served as a center for strategy meetings and social gatherings within Trump's circle.

In 2022, the Trump Organization sold the hotel lease for $375 million, leading to questions about where Republicans might congregate next. Recent news suggests the Trump family might reclaim control of the property, currently operated as a Waldorf Astoria, which would unite Trump with this familiar locale once more.

Noted for hosting MAGA events and frequented by Trump's supporters, its potential re-ownership raises expectations. Yet, its main restaurant, helmed by Trump critic José Andrés, adds complexity. Meanwhile, other restaurants and private clubs in Washington could become new sites of Trump-aligned social activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)