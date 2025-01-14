Controversial Nominee: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Path Amidst Culture Wars

The Senate is preparing for a heated confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of Defense. The hearing is expected to focus on domestic culture war issues rather than international military conflicts.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is no stranger to controversy. His past includes a sexual assault allegation, accusations of excessive drinking, and management concerns at veterans' organizations. Additionally, he has openly criticized diversity and equity initiatives within the military.

Despite backing from Republicans, Hegseth's confirmation is uncertain with a slim majority in the Senate. Democrats, referencing past allegations against him, express doubts over his suitability to lead the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)