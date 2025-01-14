Left Menu

Diplomatic Encounters: Japanese Delegation Meets Chinese Premier

Japanese lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party and their coalition partner Komeito plan to engage in talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This meeting follows a visit by Japan's Foreign Minister to China, aimed at continuing high-level discussions between the two countries.

  • Japan

In a notable diplomatic move, Japanese lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, alongside junior coalition partner Komeito, are set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, underscores both nations' commitment to fostering dialogue amidst regional complexities.

According to a report by Jiji news agency, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama highlighted the importance of these talks. This initiative comes on the heels of Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya's China visit last December, where he agreed with China's Wang Yi on maintaining high-level communications.

The upcoming discussions signal a continuation of diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, addressing both nations' strategic priorities and regional stability concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

