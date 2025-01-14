Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Gaza Truce on the Horizon Amid Ongoing Talks

Hamas has accepted a draft for a ceasefire in Gaza, potentially leading to the release of hostages. Mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., the agreement is near finalization. The deal outlines phased releases of captives and a withdrawal plan to ease tensions ahead of U.S. President-elect Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:50 IST
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Gaza Truce on the Horizon Amid Ongoing Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a proposed ceasefire draft for the Gaza Strip, aiming to release hostages, according to officials involved in the negotiations. Qatar, acting as a mediator, stated that talks have been productive and the closest they have been to reaching a consensus.

The draft agreement, authenticated by The Associated Press, indicates progress in talks also involving the United States and Egypt. It proposes a phased release of hostages and outlines conditions for Israeli withdrawal from key areas in Gaza, though final details are still being negotiated.

Further negotiations are critical as the ceasefire's permanence isn't guaranteed, allowing Israel the possibility to resume military actions. International mediators continue to push for a comprehensive deal as the world anticipates shifts in U.S. foreign policy with Trump's upcoming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025