Ceasefire Breakthrough: Gaza Truce on the Horizon Amid Ongoing Talks
Hamas has accepted a draft for a ceasefire in Gaza, potentially leading to the release of hostages. Mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., the agreement is near finalization. The deal outlines phased releases of captives and a withdrawal plan to ease tensions ahead of U.S. President-elect Trump's inauguration.
Hamas has agreed to a proposed ceasefire draft for the Gaza Strip, aiming to release hostages, according to officials involved in the negotiations. Qatar, acting as a mediator, stated that talks have been productive and the closest they have been to reaching a consensus.
The draft agreement, authenticated by The Associated Press, indicates progress in talks also involving the United States and Egypt. It proposes a phased release of hostages and outlines conditions for Israeli withdrawal from key areas in Gaza, though final details are still being negotiated.
Further negotiations are critical as the ceasefire's permanence isn't guaranteed, allowing Israel the possibility to resume military actions. International mediators continue to push for a comprehensive deal as the world anticipates shifts in U.S. foreign policy with Trump's upcoming term.
