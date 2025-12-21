Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Reignite Peace Talks

Ukrainian negotiators are set to meet with U.S. officials this Sunday to discuss ending the war with Russia. Rustem Umerov, a top Ukrainian negotiator, emphasized the constructive nature of these talks, expressing hope for progress and tangible results. Talks have involved Ukrainian, U.S., and European teams.

Ukrainian negotiators are slated to engage in another meeting with U.S. officials on Sunday, aiming to move forward with efforts to end the ongoing war with Russia, according to top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov.

Speaking on Telegram, Umerov highlighted the constructive and substantive nature of the discussions, expressing optimism for further progress and practical outcomes from these dialogues.

The latest round of discussions follows recent meetings held on Friday among Ukrainian, U.S., and European teams, indicating a continuous collaborative effort to address the conflict.

