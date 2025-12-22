Visa Chaos: Indian H-1B Holders Stranded Amid U.S. Policy Changes

In a recent report by The Washington Post, Indian nationals holding H-1B visas find themselves stranded as U.S. consular offices abruptly reschedule their appointments for work permit renewals. According to immigration lawyers, the cancellations occurred between December 15 and 26, coinciding with the American holiday season, where tightened security measures under the Trump administration's new social media vetting policy were implemented.

The U.S. Department of State has expanded its online presence reviews to include all H-1B specialty occupation workers and their H-4 dependents. A statement from a U.S. Embassy spokesperson in India confirmed the extension of such checks, previously conducted on student visa categories, to H-1B and H-4 applicants starting December 15.

With at least 100 clients stranded in India, Houston-based immigration lawyer Emily Neumann highlighted the situation's severity. Other attorneys, including Veena Vijay Ananth in India and Charles Kuck in Atlanta, echoed similar concerns. The State Department has heightened its emphasis on vetting over processing speed, revealed a spokesperson. An April 2025 USCIS report indicates that Indians hold 71% of these visas.

(With inputs from agencies.)