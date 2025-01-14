Sachin Pilot Criticizes Delhi Campaigns and Rajasthan Governance

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, has expressed discontent over the current focus of the Delhi assembly election campaigns. Instead of addressing pressing issues like inflation and unemployment, the discourse remains entangled in mutual allegations between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pilot emphasized that the Congress party is dedicated to offering a roadmap for progressive development, recalling the achievements during Sheila Dikshit's tenure and highlighting the new guarantees they propose for the electorate if brought to power. He appealed to the people to consider a change in leadership.

In Rajasthan, Pilot criticized the BJP government for deteriorating law and order and diminishing political authority, drawing attention to alleged arbitrary decisions about district dissolutions and examination processes. He called for transparency and accountability in governance.

