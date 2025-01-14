Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Criticizes Delhi Campaigns and Rajasthan Governance

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized Delhi's election campaigns for being dominated by mutual accusations between AAP and BJP, instead of focusing on issues like inflation and unemployment. He emphasized Congress's commitment to development and raised concerns about governance and law enforcement issues in Rajasthan, under the current BJP rule.

Updated: 14-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:11 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, has expressed discontent over the current focus of the Delhi assembly election campaigns. Instead of addressing pressing issues like inflation and unemployment, the discourse remains entangled in mutual allegations between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pilot emphasized that the Congress party is dedicated to offering a roadmap for progressive development, recalling the achievements during Sheila Dikshit's tenure and highlighting the new guarantees they propose for the electorate if brought to power. He appealed to the people to consider a change in leadership.

In Rajasthan, Pilot criticized the BJP government for deteriorating law and order and diminishing political authority, drawing attention to alleged arbitrary decisions about district dissolutions and examination processes. He called for transparency and accountability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

