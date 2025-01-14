Tragic Demise of Solapur's Former Mayor Mahesh Kothe at Triveni Sangam

The former mayor of Solapur, Mahesh Kothe, met an untimely demise at 60 when he suffered a heart attack during a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, according to sources.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning, amid the grandeur of Maha Kumbh's Makar Sankranti 'shahi snan', which drew millions of devotees to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. Attempts to save Kothe's life were unsuccessful.

Kothe's passing marks a significant loss for Solapur, where he was a well-regarded political figure. Condolences from leaders like NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar highlighted his contributions to the city's social landscape. Kothe leaves behind a grieving family as Solapur prepares for his final rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)