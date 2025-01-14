Left Menu

Collaborative Efforts Boost UK Economic Stability

Rachel Reeves, Britain's finance minister, emphasized the close collaboration between the government and the Bank of England to foster economic competitiveness. She noted regular discussions with Bank Governor Andrew Bailey, highlighting their joint trip to China as an example of ongoing cooperative efforts for financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:22 IST
Collaborative Efforts Boost UK Economic Stability
Rachel Reeves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an address to Parliament on Tuesday, Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves acknowledged the ongoing cooperation between the government and the Bank of England to maintain a competitive national economy.

Reeves responded to questions regarding her communication with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on strategies to enhance financial stability. She affirmed their regular discussions on the matter.

Reeves also highlighted her recent collaboration with Bailey during a delegation to China, underscoring their joint commitment to bolstering the UK's global economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025