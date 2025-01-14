Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge at Davos for World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum's 55th Annual Meeting in Davos will feature speeches from 60 global leaders, including US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The event aims to address economic challenges and promote innovative cooperation amid geopolitical tensions and climate change concerns.

Next week, the World Economic Forum (WEF) will host its 55th Annual Meeting in Davos, attracting a notable roster of 60 political leaders from countries such as Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, and Israel. The agenda is packed with speeches from prominent figures, including US President-elect Donald Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The WEF, based in Geneva, announced the detailed schedule recently, highlighting the participation of nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries. This includes 350 governmental leaders with a strong Indian representation featuring five union ministers and three chief ministers, along with over 100 CEOs.

The meeting, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," will occur amidst growing global uncertainties ranging from geopolitical tensions to climate change. WEF Founder Klaus Schwab emphasized the importance of fostering cooperation and optimism to shape a sustainable and inclusive future.

